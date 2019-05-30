Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) went on Twitter on Thursday to taunt Roy Moore, writing that establishment Republicans who backed his GOP Senate bid in 2017 are “just not that into you anymore” as he considers a second run for the seat.

Jones’s tweet came a day after Trump joined several other prominent Republicans in urging Moore not to seek the GOP nomination next year, reasoning that Moore had shown he could not defeat Jones in the heavily Republican state.

“It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017,” Jones wrote on Thursday. “Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore.”

It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017. Sorry Roy, guess they're just not that into you anymore.



Roy Moore hits back at Trump in defiant interview

Moore, who was undercut by allegations of sexual misconduct in the 1970s during his 2017 campaign, often wore a cowboy hat and leather vest and famously rode a horse to cast his ballot. At one rally, he pulled out a handgun as he touted his support for the Second Amendment.

Moore has not appeared deterred by Trump’s assessment of his chances. In an interview with Politico on Wednesday, he said he was “seriously considering” running for Senate again and plans to decide in a “few weeks.”

“The president doesn’t control who votes for the United States Senate in Alabama,” Moore told Politico. “People in Alabama are smarter than that. They elect the senator from Alabama, not from Washington, D.C.”

Jones and Moore faced off in a special election to fill out the term of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), who resigned to join the Trump administration as attorney general. The winner of next year’s election will get a full six-year term — a point Trump emphasized Wednesday in his tweets urging Moore not to run.

“I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win,” Trump wrote. “But he didn’t, and probably won’t. If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating . . . Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

