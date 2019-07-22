Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) raised more than $1 million in the three months ending July 1 — leading a group of House freshmen who posted massive fundraising totals more than a year ahead of the 2020 election. (Andre Chung for The Washington Post)

Six months into Democrats’ control of the House, the “green wave” that helped put them there shows no sign of ebbing, even as the party’s donors look to oust President Trump by contributing to a crowded lineup of two dozen White House candidates.

Key House campaigns reported massive fundraising hauls for this early stage of the campaign cycle, according to federal disclosures filed this past week by congressional campaigns, with all Democratic freshmen but one outraising their declared Republican challengers and several GOP incumbents lapped by Democratic opponents.

All told, Democratic House candidates raised $17.6 million more than Republicans between April and June, according to a Washington Post analysis of quarterly fundraising reports. That gap could close as more GOP challengers announce their campaigns, but it represents a significant head start for Democrats.

Looking to 2020, Trump and other Republicans have settled on an aggressive strategy of elevating the most liberal members of the Democratic caucus, such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), casting the congresswomen as far-left and un-American while trying to tie the rest of the party to them. But the early financial numbers show that the mostly moderate crop of Democratic freshmen will have substantial resources next year to counter that message — money they will need as Trump will be on the ballot this election.

“I wish they were all broke and poor, but they’re not — they’re rich and ready, so it will make it harder,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), a former chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. “We had some good numbers, too, but we’ve got to do better if you’re going to get the majority back.”

Democrats gained 40 seats in 2018 to seize control and hold a 235-197 advantage. There is one independent, former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), and two vacancies.

What has especially concerned several Republican lawmakers and strategists who have reviewed the early fundraising totals is that some of the GOP’s most prized recruits were in turn outraised by Democratic incumbents.

Wesley Hunt, a highly touted African American retired Army officer, raised $513,000 for the quarter in the Houston-based 7th District of Texas. But Democratic incumbent Lizzie Pannill Fletcher raised $537,000 on top of the nearly $400,000 she already had banked.

And in Iowa, where former GOP Rep. David Young is seeking to reclaim his former seat from Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, Young posted a respectable $352,000 haul. Axne, however, raised more than $545,000 — putting her total receipts over $1 million for the year.

An even more eye-popping total came from Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who raised more than $1 million for the quarter — easily swamping her only declared Republican opponent, Mission Viejo Mayor Greg Raths, who raised about $211,000.

Historically, Republicans have offset their deficit in direct campaign fundraising with heavy spending from their party committees and from super PACs that can accept unlimited donations from individuals and corporations. It is unclear whether Republicans have been able to maintain that edge so far in the 2020 cycle — those committees are not required to report their quarterly totals until the end of the month.

But ahead of that deadline, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee boasted about record fundraising, claiming $29.2 million raised. In the first quarter, the group raised $32.5 million to the NRCC’s $25.1 million. The NRCC has not self-reported its fundraising total and has lagged behind the DCCC in monthly reports filed earlier in the quarter.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the current NRCC chairman, told reporters at the Monitor Breakfast on Thursday that fundraising “isn’t the ultimate determining factor” in the upcoming election and argued Democratic campaigns generally tend to spend more than Republicans.

“I like to joke that it costs a lot more to sell a lie than it does the truth,” he said before adding, “We do need to keep it close . . . We just can’t let it get so out of whack that our candidates can’t compete.”

The formula for these massive Democratic hauls is a combination of the old-fashioned — hours of “call time” to known political donors — plus, for some, a mastery of small-dollar fundraising that can be generated by viral videos and social media stardom. And Rep. Cheri Bustos (Ill.), the DCCC chairman, said Trump’s dominant presence continues to motivate donors of all stripes.

“People everywhere throughout the country know that we are that firewall that prevents Trump from acting on his worst impulses, and they don’t want to lose that,” Bustos said. “You don’t raise the kind of money that these brand new members are raising if you’re not generating a lot of enthusiasm one way or another. It’s because of what they’re standing up for, what they’re fighting against.”

Porter, for instance, garnered national attention with her questioning of JPMorgan Chase chairman Jamie Dimon, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and others during Financial Services Committee hearings. In an interview, she credited that attention with helping to attract the attention of donors who might otherwise lose touch with her work in Washington. Her average donation amount, she said, was $42.

“I bring a lot of passion and preparation to my hearings, and I think those conversations and what we’re doing in hearings matters, and so I want to be here to continue to do that work,” she said, explaining her focus on fundraising. “It’s hard to do the work of a congressperson when you are not an elected congressperson.”

But Republicans argue that the more Democrats cater to a national audience of liberal activists, the more they risk losing touch with the actual voters in their home districts. Porter is already under attack from Republicans for backing an impeachment inquiry of Trump as well as a Medicare-for-all health plan.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is facing a rematch with Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, whom he beat last year by about 2,000 votes. Londrigan raised $521,887 for the quarter vs. Davis’s $422,070, though Davis has more cash on hand.

“You’ve got to hand it to the Dems and give them some credit for being able to go out and get donors from throughout the nation to support candidates, but . . . when you have cities like New York and San Francisco and Los Angeles supporting candidates in central Illinois, their values may not be the values of the constituents that I serve,” Davis said.

Republicans are scrambling to build a small-dollar money machine of their own, throwing the institutional weight of the party behind a new “WinRed” portal meant to mimic the ActBlue platform that has powered the Democrats’ online fundraising for years. So far, the reviews are mixed, with many Republicans resisting party leader’s efforts to shunt them into the new system.

Other GOP incumbents outraised for the quarter include Reps. Kenny Marchant (Tex.), Pete Olson (Tex.) and David Schweikert (Ariz.). Only one vulnerable Democratic freshman was outraised: Rep. Gil Cisneros (Calif.), who pumped $9 million of his personal wealth into his last campaign.

An early test for how much money will matter comes on Sept. 10, when voters in North Carolina’s GOP-tilting 9th Congressional District fill an open House seat. Democrat Dan McCready has more than $1.5 million on hand vs. the $184,000 banked by Republican Dan Bishop, though outside spending is expected to close that gap.

There are clearly districts that are so Republican, even an ocean of Democratic money might not make a difference on Election Day. Last year, the opponents of Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) spent a combined $5.5 million to his $1.7 million; he won by eight percentage points. He was significantly outraised again this most recent quarter by Democrat Brynne Kennedy.

“Way I look at it, that’s $5.5 million that couldn’t be spent against other Republicans,” McClintock said this week. “I’m good with that.”

Corection: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) was outraised by his Democratic challenger. Hurd raised $700,742 for the second quarter, while opponent Gina Ortiz Jones raised $587,527.

