The White House has begun laying the groundwork for a declaration of national emergency to build President Trump’s border wall, including searching for unused money in the Army Corps of Engineers budget, two people with knowledge of the preparations said Thursday.

Such a declaration would be certain to set off a firestorm of opposition and would undoubtedly be challenged in court. But it could also be a way out of the current impasse, allowing Trump to cite action on his long-promised wall even without Congress granting his funding demands, and potentially paving the way for the government to reopen. The shutdown is now in its third week.

Trump has urged the Army Corps to determine how fast contracts could be signed and whether construction could begin within 45 days, according to one of these people, an official familiar with the deliberations who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe them.

The administration is specifically eyeing a disaster spending bill passed by Congress last year that includes $13.9 billion in funding that has been allocated but not actually spent for a variety of projects, according to the second person, a congressional aide who also requested anonymity.

The preparations are taking place with talks at a stalemate over Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion to build more than 200 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats are staunchly opposed, leading to a partial government shutdown that reaches the 21-day mark on Friday, making it tied for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Trump reiterated Thursday that he may well declare a national emergency if Democrats don’t give him what he wants.

“We can declare a national emergency. We shouldn’t have to because this is common sense,” Trump told reporters as he visited the border in Texas.

Asked about a timetable for such a declaration, the president said he would see how it goes with Congress.

But on Capitol Hill there were no signs of progress, and instead lawmakers of both parties were widely bracing for Trump to declare a national emergency.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), when asked whether he felt Trump declaring a national emergency was inevitable, responded: “Considering how Democrats are not negotiating, yes.”

Democrats were exploring their options on how to respond, both legally and legislatively.

