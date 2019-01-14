President Trump said Monday that he rejected a suggestion by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that he allow the government to temporarily reopen while continuing negotiations with Congress over funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I did reject it,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave the White House en route to an event in New Orleans. “I want to get it solved. I don’t want to just delay it.”

His comments came on the 24th day of a partial government shutdown with no clear path forward for Trump and congressional Democrats, who have steadfastly resisted the president’s demands for $5.7 billion to fund his long-promised wall.

Last week, Trump floated the ideal of declaring a national emergency, a strategy that could allow him to bypass Congress and direct the military to start construction of the wall.

On Monday, Trump said he is still not prepared to go that route.



President Trump stops to talk to reporters as he walks to board the Marine One helicopter at the White House in October. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

“I’m not looking to call a national emergency,” Trump said. “This is so simple you shouldn’t have to.”

During a television appearance on Sunday, Graham, a Trump ally on most issues, suggested reopening the government for a few weeks and continuing to discuss border security.

If talks do not bear fruit, Graham said, the president could consider following through on his idea of calling a national emergency.

“I would urge him to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks, before he pulls the plug,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.” “See if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off. See if he can do it by himself through the emergency powers.”

Speaking to reporters Monday, Trump continued to try to blame Democrats for the impasse.

“We’re talking about border security. Who can be against it?” he said. “We have drugs, we have criminals, we have gangs, and the Democrats don’t want to do anything about it.”

“The Democrats are stopping us, and they’re stopping a lot of great people from getting paid,” Trump added, referring to the roughly 800,000 federal workers who missed a paycheck on Friday.

In his remarks, Trump also took aim at roughly 30 lawmakers who are attending a convention in Puerto Rico organized by the political action committee of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“I’ve been here all weekend,” Trump said. “A lot of the Democrats were in Puerto Rico celebrating something. I don’t know, maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown.”

“The Democrats have to do something,” Trump added. “We need their votes. Otherwise we can’t solve it without their votes. They now control the House. Let’s see if they can lead. I don’t know that they can lead, but we’re going to soon find out.”

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

