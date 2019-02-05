President Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump is expected to call for more bipartisan cooperation in his State of the Union address Tuesday night as he stands before a Congress bitterly divided over his demand for border-wall funding that resulted in a 35-day partial government shutdown.

The nationally televised 9 p.m. address in the House chamber — which was delayed a week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) withdrew an initial invitation during the shutdown — will offer Trump a chance to showcase his immigration proposals. But aides say he will also highlight areas where he hopes to forge consensus, including around infrastructure projects and cutting the cost of prescription drugs.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia last year, is set to give her party’s response.

Posturing over Trump’s speech — and what it means for him at this point in his presidency — began long before his scheduled trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

8:10 a.m.: Eric Trump mocks Pelosi for advocating drones at border

As Trump prepared to call for more bipartisanship, his son, Eric Trump, mocked Pelosi during a television interview for advocating for drones and other technological improvements at the border.

“I’m a common-sense guy, right?” Eric Trump said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends. “And then you hear Nancy Pelosi saying, ‘Let’s get drones. We’ll fly beautiful drones … sucking jet fuel all day long.’ How does that stop this problem? It’s actually insanity, guys. My father’s a common-sense guy. You know what works? Walls work.”

Pelosi has resisted the president’s demand for $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall, calling the proposed project “immoral.”

7:50 a.m.: Kellyanne Conway says Trump has no need to ad-lib

Asked during a television interview Tuesday if Trump plans to ad-lib any of his speech, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway played down the prospect.

“The address itself has a heavy hand from the president in it,” Conway said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” adding that Trump has no reason to ad-lib.

Conway said Trump might pause while reading from his prepared to text to emphasize certain points.

She also emphasized that Trump will call for unity in the speech and said it will be interesting to see how Democrats, including Pelosi, react.

“He’s calling for working together,” Conway said. “They’re going to have to decide if they’re serious about that as well.”

7:40 a.m.: Trump promotes web page devoted to speech

In advance of Tuesday night’s speech, Trump has changed his Twitter header to promote the nationally televised address and a White House web page devoted to it.

The page currently includes a video with highlights on his second State of the Union address, delivered last year. This will be Trump’s third address to a joint session to Congress, but the first, delivered shortly after he took office, was not considered a State of the Union address, in keeping with tradition.

The White House has said the theme of this year’s speech is “choosing greatness.”

7:30 a.m.: Trump, Democrats make political points with guests

Both Trump and congressional Democrats are seeking to make political points with their invited guests on Tuesday night.

The lineup of 2019 attendees invited by Democrats include transgender soldiers threatened by the administration’s controversial military ban and undocumented workers who once punched the clock at Trump’s own properties.

The activist who confronted a Republican senator in an elevator during the debate over Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court will attend as a guest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Ana Maria Archila made headlines in September after she and another woman blocked the doors of a Capitol Hill elevator to speak with then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) about his support for Kavanaugh, who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied the claims and was confirmed to the high court in early October.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy who says he’s been bullied because of his last name — Trump — will be one of President Trump’s and first lady Melania Trump’s guests.

Joshua Trump, a sixth-grade student from Wilmington, Del., who is not related to the president, drew headlines last year after his parents went public to share stories of the abuse they said he had suffered because of his last name.

7:20 a.m.: White House officials say Trump won’t use the speech as a cudgel

White House officials insisted on Monday that Trump will not use the speech as a cudgel to pummel Democrats over his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall and play solely to his conservative base.

“This president is going to call for an end to the politics of resistance, retribution and call for more comity,” White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday. “He’s calling for cooperation . . . and also compromise. And he’s going to point out a couple of examples in which this has happened on his watch.”

Conway was not specific, but she pointed to what the White House views as Trump’s accomplishments, including deregulation, the Republican tax-cut bill and a strong economy.

7:20 a.m.: Trump has no announced travel plans after speech

Past presidents have often hit the road to tout initiatives highlighted during their speeches.

The White House has not announced any travel plans for Trump this week.

That might be due in part to a looming Feb. 15 deadline for congressional negotiators to reach a compromise on a funding bill — that Trump is willing to sign — to avert another government shutdown.

Still at issue is Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in funding for his long-promised border wall that resulted in the last shutdown.

7:10 a.m.: Some presidents have had more to say than others

Some presidents have had more to say than others during their State of the Union addresses.

Trump’s address last year — which clocked in at 5,839 words — was in the middle of the pack compared to those from recent decades, according to figures kept by The American Presidency Project.

Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were both more verbose than Trump, while Democrat Jimmy Carter and Republican George H.W. Bush delivered more concise addresses on average.

Here’s a list of the average word count for recent presidents:

Donald Trump: 5,839

Barack Obama: 6,824

George W. Bush: 5,184

Bill Clinton: 7,426

George H.W. Bush: 4,204

Ronald Reagan: 4,596

Jimmy Carter: 3,750

Gerald Ford: 4,600

7 a.m.: Trump to tout plans to end the transmission of HIV by 2030

In his second State of the Union address, Trump plans to announce a national commitment to ending the transmission of HIV in the United States by 2030.

The initiative is being pitched by a former real estate mogul who used to brag about forcing women to take HIV tests.

Read more about Trump’s history and his plans here from The Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker.

