WASHINGTON, DC - Neomi Rao, President Trump's nominee to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, testifies during a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing in February 2019. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary Committee signed off along party lines Thursday on the nomination of Neomi Rao, President Trump’s pick for a powerful federal appeals court in Washington, despite some hesitation from Republican lawmakers.

Two senators – Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) – expressed concern this week about Rao’s judicial philosophy and specifically whether she would expand abortion rights. But Hawley joined other Republicans in backing the nomination after meeting privately with Rao on Wednesday to discuss her writings, reviewing her record and talking to her former bosses, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Another committee Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, also supported Rao, but with some reluctance, she said, because of controversial columns Rao wrote as a college student on date-rape victims. Ernst disclosed earlier this year that she was raped in college and said she remains concerned about the message Rao’s writing sends to young women.

The vote was 12-10.

[Two GOP senators said to express concern over Trump's appeals court pick]

Trump nominated Rao in November to replace now-Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Rao, 45, spent 10 years as an academic before joining the Trump administration in 2017 as the White House’s regulatory czar.

The resistance to Trump’s nominee from within his party’s ranks prompted swift pushback this week and anger from conservative circles. The GOP establishment has celebrated the president’s success in installing a record number of appeals court judges across the country two years into his term.

The Wall Street Journal criticized Hawley in two editorials this week and the conservative advocacy group, the Judicial Crisis Network, said it would launch a $500,000 media campaign to pressure Hawley to support Rao.

[Two years in, Trump's appeals court confirmations at a historic high point]

Hawley, who was Missouri’s Attorney General, graduated from Yale Law School and served as a Supreme Court clerk. As part of his review of Rao’s record, Hawley said Thursday he had called Thomas. Rao clerked for Thomas and has co-taught classes with him at George Mason University’s law school. Hawley told reporters after the hearing that the justice is “very enthusiastic” about Rao, but declined to elaborate on the private conversation.

Hawley outlined his initial concerns about Rao in a column on Wednesday about judges who read or invent new “implied rights out of thin air.” Critics of Roe v. Wade say it was wrongly decided in part because there is no stated right to abortion in the Constitution.

In a letter to Rao this week, Hawley said he would not vote for nominees who he believes will “expand substantive due process precedents like Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania,” Hawley wrote to Rao, citing two landmark Supreme Court decisions recognizing a constitutional right to abortion.

But after meeting with Rao for nearly an hour, Hawley said before the vote Thursday he was convinced she would interpret the law according to its text and history and not be influenced by changing social and political times.

The concerns from the GOP senators were somewhat surprising. The American Bar Association rated Rao “well qualified,” and at her confirmation hearing this month, most Republicans vigorously defended and praised Rao’s record as a law professor, former Senate Judiciary Committee staffer and associate counsel to former president George W. Bush.

The caseload on the D.C. Circuit is heavy on disputes involving federal agencies and executive power. The court has also been a steppingstone to the Supreme Court with four of the nine sitting justices having previously served on the D.C. Circuit.

In her law review articles, Rao expressed support for broad executive powers and for limiting the authority of independent federal agencies, seemingly in line with Kavanaugh. More recently, Rao has overseen the Trump administration’s efforts to rollback government regulations as head of the little-known, but powerful Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

[Trump's pick for rules czar is expected to hand more power to the president]

Earlier concerns about Rao’s record came primarily from Democrats and civil rights groups and centered on a series of controversial columns she wrote as a college student at Yale in the 1990s on topics including date rape and feminism.

For instance, Rao wrote in a 1994 column that “It has always seemed self-evident to me that even if I drank a lot, I would still be responsible for my actions. A man who rapes a drunk girl should be prosecuted. At the same time, a good way to avoid a potential date rape is to stay reasonably sober.”

To address lawmakers’ concerns, Rao sent a letter to the committee earlier this month in which she condemned “sexual assault in all forms” as “abhorrent” and stressed that she “particularly regret[s] the insensitivity demonstrated in my remarks on rape and sexual assault.”

She said that in college, she was “sheltered” and that her perspective on the issue evolved as she grew more mature and became a mother to two children.

Rao did not receive a single vote from a Democrat on the committee.

Read more at PowerPost