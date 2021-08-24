A more sweeping proposal to overhaul the nation’s voting law passed the House earlier this year but was blocked in the Senate by Republicans in June. The newly passed House bill is unlikely to advance in the Senate due to Republican opposition. Voting rights advocates have urged Democrats to get rid of the chamber’s filibuster — which essentially requires 60 votes for most legislation to pass — to ensure that major changes to the nation’s voting laws are enacted to counter the voter restrictions being put in place in states controlled by Republicans. But a handful of moderate Democrats are opposed to getting rid of the rule, arguing it serves a check on both parties and encourages bipartisanship.