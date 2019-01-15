Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee in early February, the panel’s chairman announced Tuesday.

Whitaker’s planned Feb. 8 testimony comes after several weeks of scrabbling between the Justice Department and the House congressional panel that oversees it, as House Democrats accused the acting attorney general of stalling and the Justice Department argued that the government shutdown was complicating efforts to commit to a date. Subpoenas were threatened — though Whitaker eventually agreed to the session without one being issued.

Democrats have long raised alarm bells that Whitaker’s previously stated opposition to Mueller’s probe made him unfit to supervise the investigation — concerns that were amplified after Whitaker declined to take the advice of Justice Department ethics officials, who recommended that he recuse himself. Before he was named acting attorney general, Whitaker suggested that Mueller’s probe should be either restricted or defunded. House Democrats have also questioned whether Whitaker might defer to Trump before making decisions regarding the probe or alert Trump’s legal team about certain lines of inquiry the special counsel intended to pursue.

Whitaker has not been accused of a specific instance of wrongdoing and is expected to depart office soon if attorney general nominee William P. Barr is confirmed. Barr appeared Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, and Senate GOP leaders are eager to confirm him swiftly. Even Democrats who are not supporting Barr have said they are eager to see the process surrounding Barr proceed, because Whitaker — in the words of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — is a “walking, talking conflict, with all of his past activity.”

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have argued that it is pointless to continue to scrutinize Whitaker when Barr is likely to be confirmed as attorney general. But House Democrats have pledged to have him testify, regardless of whether he continues to be attorney general at the time of his testimony. It is unclear whether Barr will be confirmed before Whitaker appears for public testimony Feb. 8.

In a Tuesday letter to Whitaker, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) warned him that “if you plan to invoke executive privilege in an attempt to avoid answering any particular question, I ask that you consult with the White House well in advance of the hearing.” Other administration witnesses during past congressional investigations, including former attorney general Jeff Sessions, have refused to answer certain questions about their contacts with Trump, despite the fact that the president never invoked executive privilege.

Whitaker’s expected testimony comes just one day after former Trump lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen is expected to testify before the House Oversight Committee, also in public. Cohen was recently sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and lying to Congress — steps he told the judge he took out of a sense of “blind loyalty” to Trump to cover up his “dirty deeds.” Cohen has pledged to continue to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) has stressed that lawmakers have no intention of interfering with Mueller’s proceedings.

The House Intelligence Committee is also in discussions with Cohen to speak with him behind closed doors. Cohen agreed to the public testimony “in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers,” he said in a statement.

