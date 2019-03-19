The White House is setting up a showdown with House Democrats over their document requests in the investigation of President Trump, with the administration intent on challenging most, if not all, of the requests, according to a senior White House aide.

The House Judiciary Committee requested documents from 81 people or entities close with Trump or his personal business two weeks ago as part of its probe into whether Trump abused his power, obstructed justice or engaged in public corruption.

The White House has not responded yet and does not plan to hand over documents immediately, a senior White House aide said Tuesday. An official response to Congress is being drafted and is expected in the next week, said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss White House strategy.

On Monday, the chairman of the committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he had received “tens of thousands” of documents after requesting information from Trump’s confidants, White House officials and business associates.

“I am encouraged by the responses we have received since sending these initial letters two weeks ago,” Nadler said Monday. “It is my hope that we will receive cooperation from the remainder of the list, and will be working to find an appropriate accommodation with any individual who may be reluctant to cooperate with our investigation.”

The documents came from Trump associates, including individuals who can likely speak to whether there was any Trump campaign links to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the Trump inaugural committee, which is now under scrutiny by federal prosecutors as well.

The Judiciary Committee, which has the authority to impeach the president, has sent four letters to the White House asking for documents. The panel has also inquired about Trump’s decision to use a national emergency declaration to build his wall on the southern border, the White House’s use of executive privilege and any Trump involvement with the Justice Department’s move to block AT&T’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner.

The deadlines for the first two requests have come and gone with no documents, according to a congressional official familiar with the inquires. The deadline for the third is this week.

White House aides say they do not think many of the requests are legitimate — or are too expansive, according to two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Congressional Democratic have often asked for information, White House aides say, that is privileged, such as between Trump and his senior advisers, or Trump and another head of state.

White House officials are frustrated that congressional staffers have reached out to former aides, such as former chief of staff John F. Kelly and former attorney Donald McGahn, instead of going through the White House.

No documents have been provided to Capitol Hill lawyers so far — though a small set were provided just for officials to read, but not take.

A third White House official said many of the Capitol Hill attorneys know they aren’t going to get some of the documents they are asking for. “They are doing it for headlines. They know that,” the official said.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee challenged Nadler’s assertion on Monday, arguing that the panel has obtained little of consequence and dismissing the probe altogether.

“Democrats have only provided about 8,000 pages of documents received in response to their 81 letters, which doesn’t approach the claim they’ve received tens of thousands of documents,” said a spokesman for the GOP. “Either Democrats are deliberately concealing committee records — which confirms they’re invested in partisan inquisitions more than credible oversight — or they are deliberately misrepresenting the facts to the press and American public. Which is it?”

A Democratic official on the Judiciary Committee scoffed at the GOP claim that Nadler inflated the success of his document demands. The panel, the official said, has been promised documents by far more than the number specified by Republicans, and some are in transit to the committee and expected to be delivered later this week, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss private discussions.

According to panel Republicans, the committee has not received any documents from the White House or the Trump Organization, which is still objecting to the panel’s hiring of outside attorney Barry Berke. Berke’s previous law firm represented the Trump Organization, so the president’s company has called for his removal from the Judiciary investigation, even as Berke’s ex-firm has said there is no overlap or conflict.

The panel also does not appear to have documents at this time from David Pecker or his company American Media Inc., the corporate parent of the National Enquirer. The panel had reached out to them about the company’s “catch and kill” policy regarding hush payments made to women alleging affairs with Trump.

The panel received more than 1,400 pages from the National Rifle Association, which has drawn scrutiny for its close connection with Russian nationals who pleaded guilty to conspiring against the U.S.

The panel also received 47 pages of documents from George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser at the center of questions regarding what the campaign knew of Russia’s involvement in the election.

The panel received more than 460 pages from Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian who participated in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting where Russians promised dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Former top Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon gave the committee more than 2,600 documents, and so did several former campaign aides, including J.D. Gordon, who gave 51 pages, and Sam Nunberg, who gave 23.

Trump’s inaugural committee provided just over 100 pages, and Tom Barrack, who chaired the committee, gave 3,349.

Neither side would describe what was in the documents.

