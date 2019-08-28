Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) speaks during a community forum on immigration at the Colin Powell Center this week in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The wife of a Washington political consultant who has worked for Rep. Ilhan Omar alleged in a divorce filing this week that her husband told her he was having an affair with the Minnesota Democrat this spring.

A court filing by Beth Mynett, the medical director of the D.C. Department of Corrections, states that she separated from her husband, Timothy Mynett, in early April after he told her he was “romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar.”

Asked Tuesday in a television interview if she were separated from her husband or dating somebody, Omar replied, “No, I am not.”

“I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue, and so I have no desire to discuss it,” she told WCCO, the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis.

Mynett did not respond to a request for comment. His business partner at E Street Group, Will Hailer, said in a statement that “E Street Group does not comment on the personal life of either our staff or clients.”

Federal campaign finance records show that Omar’s campaign paid Mynett $7,000 in July 2018 and his firm, E Street Group, more than $220,00 between in 2018 to 2019 for fundraising consulting and other services.

Hailer said in his statement that the firm helped Omar win her Democratic primary in 2018 and has helped with fundraising since Omar joined Congress this year.

Omar, a member of the group of four minority congresswomen known as “the Squad,” has garnered a high profile for a freshman lawmaker. Earlier this year, she was the subject of controversy after making comments that were criticized as anti-Semitic. This month, Israel banned her from entering the country after President Trump suggested Israel should not let her travel there.

Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.

