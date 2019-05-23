Announcement from Mark Smith, Director of Social and Operations, Ryan Kellett, Senior Director of Audience, Chris Meighan, Director for Emerging News Products, and Amanda Finnegan, Editor of The Post’s new travel initiative:

We are excited to announce that Marian Liu is joining the Audience team. Marian will be embedded with Emerging News Products as an operations editor for our new digital travel initiative.

In this role, she’ll use real-time analytics and her deep knowledge of digital journalism to ensure the work is connecting with audiences across the web.

Marian comes to The Post from a Florida-based audio company, where she led communications and social media efforts. She has previously worked as a writer and editor at CNN and several newspapers, including the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Seattle Times and the San Jose Mercury News. She has written about topics as diverse as Islamic influences in hip hop and depression in Hong Kong.

Not counting college dorms, she’s moved eight times and counts the Bay Area, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Seattle and South Florida as “home.”

Please welcome Marian; her first day is May 28.