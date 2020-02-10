“We are looking forward to bringing one of our premier video series to the stage, giving festival attendees a more intimate experience as they watch it come together firsthand,” said Neema Roshania Patel, deputy editor of The Lily. “‘Nora Knows What to Say’ exemplifies the very best of The Lily, showcasing our editorial mission, voice and visual style.”
In this series, McInerny helps Lily readers prepare for difficult conversations ranging from mental health and dating to motherhood and friendship. The taping will take place on Saturday afternoon, March 28 at the Lincoln Theater. You can watch season one of “Nora Knows What to Say” on The Lily’s YouTube page.
The Future is Festival takes place March 26-29, 2020 in D.C. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://brightestyoungthings.com/future-is-festival