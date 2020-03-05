Before the Globe, he served as music editor and lead music critic for the Boston Phoenix and as editor in chief of Boston's Weekly Dig. His essays, humor and criticism have also appeared in Nylon, Thrillist, Entrepreneur, Medium, McSweeney's Internet Tendency and other publications.
A native of Fitchburg, Mass., Michael graduated from Emerson College with a BFA in poetry and an MFA in creative writing. He has also released five music albums under different monikers, most recently writing and performing electronic music under the name New Dad.
For the past four years, he and his husband have lived in Houston, where his husband was the director of public art at Rice University.
Please join us in welcoming Michael when he arrives March 9.