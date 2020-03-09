“With a team of reporters covering the presidential election and telling the stories of voters around the country, we want to make sure our diverse readers have many entry points to the breadth of our election coverage so they can get the information they want and need,” said Peter Wallsten, Politics Editor at The Washington Post. “Drop Me The Link is an ideal vehicle for that, intimately delivering interesting or significant news related to the election that they’ll want to share with friends in their own group chats.”
“The day-to-day political news cycle during an election year, can easily overwhelm even the most plugged-in readers,” said Tanya Sichynsky, editor of the Drop Me The Link newsletter. “We're constantly experimenting in our effort to reach new audiences, and this newsletter is one of many creative ways we're meeting people where they are, both in tone and in platform.”
The newsletter will be anchored by National Politics Projects Editor Terri Rupar, Social Media Producer Ric Sanchez and Style Assignment Editor Krissah Thompson who will share the top election story leading the day formatted in the style of a group chat conversation. From primaries to debate nights, Drop Me The Link will provide the story link for easy sharing, related reading and updates on key election dates.
Readers can sign-up to receive Drop Me The Link here.