The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which was slated to take place this week, was canceled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone involved with Scripps is heartbroken that the Bee had to be canceled because we lost an opportunity to celebrate so much effort and achievement,” said Bailly. “Spelling is a great springboard, but not a main event. And as these Washington Post writers know, what words mean and how you use them is much more important.”
The participating Post spellers are Hiatt, deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus, and columnists Christine Emba, Dana Milbank, Alexandra Petri, Molly Roberts and Erik Wemple.
Watch The Post Opinions Spelling Bee at wapo.st/bee.