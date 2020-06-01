“Operational continuity, ease of use, and efficiency have never been more critical and it’s during times like these that our partnerships truly set Arc apart, ensuring stability, performance and scale for our customers so they can continue pressing forward toward their goals,” said Scot Gillespie, VP and GM of Arc Publishing. “Like our extensive use of AWS products and services, our collaboration with Akamai, Catchpoint and MuleSoft ensures we are aligned with the best solutions available today to support Arc’s rapid expansion to serve more broadcasters and brands and to equip our clients with state-of-the-art capabilities that allow them to build, manage and grow their businesses.”

Akamai, whose industry-leading edge platform provides highly scalable content delivery network (CDN) and web security capabilities to support Arc’s continued global growth, ensures clients around the world run their sites securely and at top speed. With Akamai, Arc delivers sophisticated bot management, web application firewall functionality, powerful rich media optimization and top-tier CDN functions to its clients, as well as edge user segmentation data for A/B testing fully integrated with Arc’s PageBuilder Editor to make it even easier for marketers to spin up experience tests in seconds.

“Arc’s content management platform was born from the strenuous digital publishing demands of one of the world’s leading news outlets in The Washington Post, and has since expanded to serve not only publishers and broadcasters, but enterprise brands as well,” said Jeff Tworek, VP of Americas Media Sales at Akamai. “That experience is the foundation of Akamai’s partnership with Arc in which it’s extending the power of the Akamai intelligent edge to its global customer base. The relationship avails Arc users to a host of security capabilities, content delivery and web performance capabilities. These functions operate at unmatched scale and are critical to protecting a brand and its end users while helping to deliver the highly engaging experiences that today’s digital consumers demand.”

Arc has integrated Catchpoint’s proactive testing and monitoring capabilities directly into the toolset. Given the agile nature of customers’ development team updates, Catchpoint allows them to continually measure the impact of change. They can monitor performance, filmstrip and even Google Lighthouse data charted against site updates and code changes. With fully integrated Arc site management and Catchpoint performance monitoring, customers can easily build and iteratively improve highly-performant digital experiences.

“The Arc platform is the most advanced digital content management system on the market today, enabling companies to deliver incredible experiences to their audiences worldwide,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “Our partnership with Arc gives their customers a powerful solution that ensures superior site speed, performance and reliability for all their digital properties.”

Arc is taking an API-led approach to connectivity with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™, greatly accelerating new client migrations, reducing time-to-market, and delivering connected experiences faster. By leveraging Anypoint Platform, enterprise customers can seamlessly integrate Arc into their existing systems, giving publishers and broadcasters a fast and reliable way to migrate content during the onboarding process.

“With MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform, Arc Publishing is transforming its enterprise customer experience,” said Josh Rutberg, SVP of Customer Success at MuleSoft. “Using MuleSoft’s API-led approach to connectivity, Arc is unlocking and connecting data from disparate systems to power connected experiences and accelerate innovation.”

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arc leverages AWS Elemental Media Service, AWS Lambda, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). In addition, Arc is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) Global Startups program which creates a close, collaborative relationship across sales, marketing and technical development.

About The Washington Post’s Arc Publishing