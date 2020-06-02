“The local media ecosystem is more important than ever when it comes to best in class journalism and service to our communities,” says Jarrod Dicker, VP of Commercial and GM of Zeus. “Through Zeus Performance, these organizations are saying they don’t have to sacrifice user experience to drive more revenue. They can have both. With McClatchy, we are building bridges and tunnels throughout the local media ecosystem that better connects publishers and advertisers alike.”
Zeus Performance will power McClatchy’s advertising framework, rendering and demand software. This is the first step of a deeper relationship between McClatchy and Zeus.
“Our collaboration with Zeus delivers on our strategy to offer best-in-class technology to our advertisers,” said Nick Johnson, Vice President and Head of Advertising, McClatchy. “This partnership will immediately accelerate page load speed to ensure our clients’ advertisements are highly viewable and adjacent to the extraordinary journalism produced by our 30 local newsrooms.”
Zeus Performance is one of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Post that comprise the Zeus Technology Suite. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com.
About McClatchy
McClatchy operates 30 media companies in 14 states, providing each of its communities with strong independent local journalism in the public interest and advertising services in a wide array of digital and print formats. McClatchy publishes iconic local brands including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. McClatchy is headquartered in Sacramento, Calif. #ReadLocal
