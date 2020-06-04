Acting on a tip, Whitlock fought for three years to pry loose more than 2,000 pages of confidential interviews conducted by the federal government with people involved in the 18-year war. Those records contained numerous revelations showing that presidents, generals and diplomats had misled the American public about the war for nearly two decades. The Post made the interviews that the government sought to conceal easily accessible to the public in an interactive database. The project, which published in December, involved the work of dozens of people across departments, including legal, photo, podcast, video, design and graphics.
Carioti’s work, Farm Family Fights To Save Their Land, won the Domestic Photography Award.
Carioti spent a year on a Minnesota dairy farm, chronicling the pride and pain of one family trying everything to hold onto land passed down since the late 1800s. The family had made the wrenching decision to sell off the dairy herd that sustained them and were doing their utmost to try a new crop that could save the land. Everyone was committed to staying together, where three generations lived near each other, prayed and ate together. Carioti’s extensive visual narrative of the family’s life and work published online in four chapters and in print over four weeks in December. It brought a humanity and emotional depth usually unseen in accounts of the farm crisis.
The annual awards “honor outstanding reporting on issues that reflect Robert Kennedy's concerns, including human rights, social justice, and the power of individual action in the United States and around the world.”
Please join us in congratulating our colleagues.