Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel and Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton:

We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Barrios, who had covered Montgomery County politics, has been promoted to assignment editor on the Metro desk. Jennifer will work with Debbi Wilgoren and reporters on the Government and Politics team.

Jennifer came to The Post in January 2018 from Newsday in Long Island, where she was a local news editor.

She took over the Montgomery County beat soon after the council approved and implemented term limits, which meant the county executive and the vast majority of the nine-member council were turning over. Jennifer did an incredible job of keeping track of it all and providing readers with personality profiles, accountability pieces and position stories. Her profile of perennial candidate Robin Ficker was particularly memorable.

Jennifer’s impressive work on the campaign trail led to her filling in on the editing team after the election, a role she briefly held before taking a leave. Jennifer has been back on the desk since late March.