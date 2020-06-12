The Washington Post today announced the top 200 best places to work in the Washington D.C. area according to its seventh annual Top Workplaces survey. Conducted in partnership with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, The Post’s survey identified the highest ranked workplaces in the region based on employee responses about their own company. More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate and 406 were surveyed.

“Now in its seventh year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority.”

As a result, The Post expanded this year’s list of winners from 150 to 200 and added a fourth category--largest--to accommodate the increase of winners from organizations with 999 and more employees. The highlighted size categories are now small, midsize, large and largest.

The full list, along with profiles of some of the winners, stories on how employees coped at home during the pandemic and breakdowns on the sectors represented among the 200 winners will be featured in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and on The Post’s site. The Washington Post also plans to host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies. View the list: https://wapo.st/37lo1Kg