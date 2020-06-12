“Now in its seventh year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority.”
As a result, The Post expanded this year’s list of winners from 150 to 200 and added a fourth category--largest--to accommodate the increase of winners from organizations with 999 and more employees. The highlighted size categories are now small, midsize, large and largest.
The full list, along with profiles of some of the winners, stories on how employees coped at home during the pandemic and breakdowns on the sectors represented among the 200 winners will be featured in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and on The Post’s site. The Washington Post also plans to host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies. View the list: https://wapo.st/37lo1Kg