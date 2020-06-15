“It has been our goal since we launched Post Opinión in August last year to bring our readers informative views from all across Latin America, so we’re proud to add Abraham’s vital perspective from a country where independent journalists face tremendous pressure,” said Eli Lopez, Senior Editor for Global Opinions. “His commentary and reporting are necessary reading for anyone who wants to learn and understand the realities in Cuba today.”
Jiménez Enoa has published his reporting and opinion columns in The New York Times, BBC World, Al Jazeera, Vice News, Gatopardo Magazine, and Univisión, among other international media outlets. His essay, “The Hunter” was included in “Cuba on the Verge,” an anthology published by Debate in Spanish and HarperCollins in English. Jiménez Enoa received his journalism degree from the School of Communications at the University of Havana in 2012.