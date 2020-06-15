The Washington Post today announced it will serve as a Primary Media Partner of AFI DOCS 2020, the American Film Institute’s annual documentary film festival, which can be viewed online June 17-21.

During the festival, The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, a public service initiative that highlights organizations working to promote press freedom worldwide, will host a special presentation of “A Thousand Cuts,” a film depicting documentary journalist Maria Ressa’s time covering the authoritarian regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and how she put her freedom on the line in pursuit of the truth. The screening will be followed by a discussion moderated by Post Global Opinions writer Jason Rezaian, journalist Maria Ressa and film director Ramona Diaz. Guests are also invited to attend other post-film screening discussions moderated live by Post journalists throughout the festival.

Screenings include:

“A Thousand Cuts” presented with The Post Press Freedom Partnership

Journalist Maria Ressa and director Ramona Diaz in conversation with Post Global Opinions writer Jason Rezaian.

Date/time: Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET

Tickets available: docs.afi.com - A Thousand Cuts

“Akashinga”

Director Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer James Cameron and Founder of Akashinga Damien Mander in conversation with Post video host and flimmaker Nicole Ellis.

Date/time: Saturday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Tickets available: docs.afi.com - Akashinga

“The Fight”

Directors Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres and ACLU attorneys Brigitte Amiri, Chase Strangio, Dale Ho, Lee Gelernt and Joshua Block in conversation with Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus.

Date/time: Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Tickets available: docs.afi.com - The Fight

The Post’s film critic Ann Hornaday will also moderate an in-depth conversation with actress Lee Grant as part of the 2020 Guggenheim Symposium. Grant will share details of her transition to directing and the forces that drove her to take up this second career as a documentarian. The conversation will be available for online viewing on Friday June 19 at 6 p.m. ET. More information can be found here.

For more information on The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, visit www.wapo.st/pressfreedom. To view a full list of film screenings at the 2020 AFI Docs Festival, visit https://docs.afi.com/2020/all/alpha/all/.