Screenings include:
“A Thousand Cuts” presented with The Post Press Freedom Partnership
Journalist Maria Ressa and director Ramona Diaz in conversation with Post Global Opinions writer Jason Rezaian.
Date/time: Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET
“Akashinga”
Director Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer James Cameron and Founder of Akashinga Damien Mander in conversation with Post video host and flimmaker Nicole Ellis.
Date/time: Saturday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. ET
“The Fight”
Directors Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres and ACLU attorneys Brigitte Amiri, Chase Strangio, Dale Ho, Lee Gelernt and Joshua Block in conversation with Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus.
Date/time: Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET
The Post’s film critic Ann Hornaday will also moderate an in-depth conversation with actress Lee Grant as part of the 2020 Guggenheim Symposium. Grant will share details of her transition to directing and the forces that drove her to take up this second career as a documentarian. The conversation will be available for online viewing on Friday June 19 at 6 p.m. ET. More information can be found here.
For more information on The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership, visit www.wapo.st/pressfreedom. To view a full list of film screenings at the 2020 AFI Docs Festival, visit https://docs.afi.com/2020/all/alpha/all/.