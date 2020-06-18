“This historic moment demands a full examination of race in our country—an honest accounting of where we’ve failed and what solutions can create change. To do that in a deep and meaningful way, we wanted to create a long-term event series focused on it,” said Kris Coratti Kelly, VP of Communications and GM of The Washington Post Live. “These events will tap into the expertise and notebooks of renown Post journalists to create boundary-pushing discussions that move the conversation about race forward toward equality.”
The weekly series builds on the success of The Post’s “Race in America” program which launched on June 3 in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. These conversations featured Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson and former police chief Charles Ramsey and explored how Congress can enact change to combat systemic racism, the need for accountability and reform in policing, and the impact of civil unrest on criminal justice reform.
