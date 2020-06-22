“In the year since By The Way launched, we’ve been incredibly pleased by how much the content resonates with readers who tell us they want their travel experience to be more like that of a local who lives there,” said Amanda Finnegan, editor of By The Way. “We have expanded the number of City Guides we offer and continued to give readers travel tips and news, ensuring they are well-equipped as they plan their travel or are already mid-trip.”
By The Way, which launched in June 2019, offers travelers expert guidance and recommendations from local journalists for nearly 70 cities around the world, allowing readers to explore these destinations as if they lived there. By The Way features stunning visuals as well as the latest news and tips related to travel to give readers a comprehensive resource for their travel needs.