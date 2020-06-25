Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton, Assignment Editor Lynh Bui and Cops and Courts Co-Editor Maria Glod:

We are delighted to announce that Katie Mettler is joining the Metro desk to cover criminal justice in Prince George’s County.

Katie comes to us from the General Assignment desk, where she has written compelling stories, anchored news coverage and run Live Update Files since January 2019. As a GA reporter, Katie covered the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., writing a must-read story about two friends who had survived the Las Vegas shooting only to be killed at Borderline. Among her most memorable pieces was “The race whisperer,” about a black activist who persuaded a neo-Nazi to allow him to run the National Socialist Movement.

Before her run on GA, Katie played an instrumental role on The Post’s Google Amp Stories team, responding to breaking news and turning out deeply reported pieces. Katie joined the newsroom in 2016 as a Morning Mix reporter, and wrote some of The Post’s most-read stories over the next year and a half, including a look at the mysterious figure who kept appearing behind President Trump at political rallies.

Before coming to The Post, Katie worked at the Tampa Bay Times, first as a summer intern, then as a digital metro reporter.

Katie was born and raised in Bluffton, Ind., where she was the homecoming queen at Bluffton High. Katie graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Please help us welcome her to Metro when she starts July 6.