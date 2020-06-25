Announcement from Sports Editor Matt Vita, Deputy Sports Editor Matt Rennie and Assignment Editor Jeff Dooley:

We’re thrilled to announce that Nicki Jhabvala will be joining Sports to cover the Washington Redskins.

Nicki comes to us from The Athletic, where she has covered the Denver Broncos for the past two seasons. Before that, she spent three years as the Broncos beat writer for the Denver Post, and also covered the NFL, league owners meetings and Super Bowls. In her time on the Broncos beat, Nicki broke news about the team, wrote powerful and moving features on its players and explored the financial and legal complexities of the Bowlen family’s differences over the franchise’s future ownership structure. Nicki has also been a senior digital editor and lead sports producer with the Denver Post.

Before moving to Denver, Nicki was a home-page editor and copy editor on The New York Times news desk, a job in which she also coordinated overnight coverage with writers and editors in international bureaus. She has been an online producer and editor with Sports on Earth and an editor and producer at Sports Illustrated.

Nicki grew up in North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She’s an avid hiker and loves the outdoors, as well as taking care of Joey, her 70-pound Goldendoodle. Joey will be joining Nicki on her move to the D.C. area next month.

Please join us in extending a virtual welcome to Nicki. Her official start date is July 13.