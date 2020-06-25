Before moving to Denver, Nicki was a home-page editor and copy editor on The New York Times news desk, a job in which she also coordinated overnight coverage with writers and editors in international bureaus. She has been an online producer and editor with Sports on Earth and an editor and producer at Sports Illustrated.
Nicki grew up in North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She’s an avid hiker and loves the outdoors, as well as taking care of Joey, her 70-pound Goldendoodle. Joey will be joining Nicki on her move to the D.C. area next month.
Please join us in extending a virtual welcome to Nicki. Her official start date is July 13.