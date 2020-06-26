The teams will add the following positions:
- An editor and three designers/developers for a visual development team that will enable the graphics and design departments to improve how The Post creates custom articles, execute the visual storytelling that strengthens our most ambitious stories and experiment with new visual formats.
- A data editor who will coordinate and edit data efforts across the newsroom, lead the visualization of large and complex data sets and develop tools that will allow the newsroom to make the best use of data.
- A reporter who will be part of a new visual reporting team that researches information necessary for graphics and helps integrate text and visuals.
- Two rapid-response designers who can respond promptly to news events.
- Two graphics assignment editors and four graphics reporters who will improve our capacity to respond nimbly to the news cycle.
The Post’s visual journalism, which involves staff throughout the newsroom, has attracted large audiences and contributed to record subscriber growth. Six of the seven most visited stories in The Washington Post’s history have been graphics, including the coronavirus simulator that became the most visited article in The Post’s history, with more than three times as many visits as the second. It also includes this year’s Democratic candidate quiz, which set the record for converting readers to subscribers.
In addition, a collaboration with the Investigative team visualized every single opioid pill sold in the U.S. during the worst of that addiction crisis and included a database that other publishers could download. The graphics and design teams also drove the storytelling that helped readers navigate the immensity of the Afghanistan Papers and track the advance of coronavirus in the United States. And both teams have played key roles in Pulitzer prize-winning efforts such as the 2C series and the police shootings database.