“Our clients highly value the role we play as consultative media partners, and this newly added position will be crucial in reinforcing the versatility of our brand journalistically and through our technology and innovation,” said Robins. “With vast experience in media and technology including launching products, overseeing brand strategies and creating unique opportunities, we look forward to Bradley’s contributions as part of our Client Solutions marketing group.”
Lautenbach joins The Post from Marriott International, where he was Vice President of Emerging Digital Products. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in Silicon Valley. He was Senior Vice President of Marketing and Design for Light, where he led the record-breaking launch of the L16 Camera. He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of Zuckerberg Media and as the Co-founder of the music sharing app, Rexly, which was acquired by Live Nation. Earlier in his career, Lautenbach worked at Disney as a producer for ABC News and “Good Morning America” and as a product manager for Walt Disney Imagineering.
He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Film & Television from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.