Daniela is a trained pastry chef and has developed recipes and written freelance stories for The Post (including a primer on making the best tarte tatin and a feature on people learning to cook during the pandemic), Bon Appetit, Taste and the New York Times, among others. She has been a senior editor at Eater.com, deputy food editor at Los Angeles magazine and associate editor at Eater LA.
Daniela grew up in Chicago. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a certificate in pastry arts from the International Culinary Center in New York. She has interned at several bakeries and pastry kitchens, including L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon and Maison Kayser, both in Paris; and Maison Troisgros in Roanne, France.
She lives in New York with her dog, Frito, and will spend time with family in Arizona before moving to Washington when we return to the newsroom. Her first day is July 20.
Please join us in welcoming Daniela to The Post.