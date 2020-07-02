Before the pandemic, Lauren found several gems in the region's college classrooms, including a George Washington University student organization that helped humanitarian agencies by using satellite images of such obscure places as Mindanao in the Philippines to create usable maps.
Before her AU fellowship, Lauren was an education reporter at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, where she used data to report that students at Anne Arundel County’s predominantly black high school are charged with crimes at a rate almost three times the average at other county schools. She was an intern at the Baltimore Sun in the summer of 2018 and a Post-AU local desk intern the previous spring.
She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s in journalism from American.
Please join us in welcoming Lauren when she transitions from fellow to reporter on July 13.