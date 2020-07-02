Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel, Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton, Education Editor Stephen Smith and Editor Joe Tone:

We are thrilled to announce that Lauren Lumpkin, The Post’s American University fellow, is joining the education team to cover colleges and universities in the region.

Lauren had a great run as our fellow, developing creative stories after the coronavirus closed colleges. She wrote about college students who relied on campus mental health services and were suddenly in a lurch when they were sent home. In January, as the virus was ravaging China, she wrote about American students forced to return to the United States. She was one of the only education writers in the country to produce a story about the unique challenges of community colleges because of the virus.

Before the pandemic, Lauren found several gems in the region's college classrooms, including a George Washington University student organization that helped humanitarian agencies by using satellite images of such obscure places as Mindanao in the Philippines to create usable maps.

Before her AU fellowship, Lauren was an education reporter at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, where she used data to report that students at Anne Arundel County’s predominantly black high school are charged with crimes at a rate almost three times the average at other county schools. She was an intern at the Baltimore Sun in the summer of 2018 and a Post-AU local desk intern the previous spring.

She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s in journalism from American.

Please join us in welcoming Lauren when she transitions from fellow to reporter on July 13.