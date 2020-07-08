On the media desk, she contributed research to a story on Harvey Weinstein’s connections to American Media Inc., which was part of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning entry. She broke stories on newsrooms’ unionizing efforts and layoffs, including a front-page story on the New York Daily News cutting half its staff. She also wrote about AI in newsrooms, investigated financial disputes at Out Magazine, and reported on how the “Sh---- Media Men” spreadsheet spurred a #MeToo debate. Most recently, Jackie worked with the Investigations team, where she oversaw the tip line and researched the political activities of President Trump’s nominees to the federal courts.
Born and raised in Dallas, Jackie sees moving to D.C. as a bit of a homecoming. She was an undergraduate in Maryland at Goucher College, where she had two internships at the Baltimore Sun and spent a summer in D.C. as an intern for CBS News. She also has a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. During the pandemic, she found sanity in daily walks through Park Slope in Brooklyn and by reading under the trees in Prospect Park, and she hopes to find a similar routine in D.C.
Please welcome Jackie when she joins The Post on July 20.