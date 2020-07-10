“As the nation is engaging in discourse on race and inequality in the United States, many people are interested in learning more and seeking quality reporting to turn to,” said Greg Manifold, creative director for The Post. “In addition to ongoing coverage, The Post has years of comprehensive and illuminating stories that have been curated in a special presentation, giving people a great place to start.”
Readers can explore topics such as education, history, protests and activism, income inequality, health, politics, policing and criminal justice and culture. Featured content includes Post analysis of the most segregated regions in the U.S., an examination of the history of the n-word and its place in today’s vernacular, Washington Post Live’s Race in America discussion series with prominent figures, reflection by black artists on the question: “Is America at a point of reckoning?” and a “Cape Up” podcast series capturing the voices of civil rights leaders. Read more and share the page by visiting washingtonpost.com/race-america/.
The Post also recently announced that more than a dozen newsroom positions will be dedicated to enhanced coverage of race, ethnicity and identity.