The Washington Post today announced that audio versions of all Post articles are now available on The Washington Post app for Android and iOS users, giving readers even more flexibility in ways to consume Post journalism.
“When we first began testing audio articles on our Android app earlier this spring, our thinking was that this feature would appeal to readers during their commutes. We’ve been surprised and pleased to see steady adoption and use over the last month as many people continue to work from home,” said Ryan Luu, senior product manager at The Washington Post. “What we’ve learned from users is that they listen to the news while doing other things, and are consuming far more content than they would normally. We plan to continue iterating on the feature to provide the best quality experience.”