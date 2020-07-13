“Local publishers using Zeus continue to see significant increases in speed and viewability which translates to real revenue for those businesses. We hope to deliver on this success for our trusted partners at Graham Media Group as we optimize their adtech stack while collaborating on ways to expand Zeus to new formats such as video,” said Jarrod Dicker, VP of Commercial Technology at The Post and GM of Zeus.
Graham will implement Zeus’s programmatic technology stack and rendering engine across its seven affiliate sites, reducing site latency, improving performance and driving higher overall viewability.
“We are very enthusiastic about launching on the Zeus platform as their first-rate technology delivers a superior user experience as well as being uniquely suited to help local news find revenue opportunities previously unavailable,” noted Catherine Badalamente, Graham Media Group's Chief Innovation Officer. "In addition, as a Zeus partner, we will be better positioned to focus our efforts on our audience, membership, and exclusive opportunities for our partners.”
Zeus Performance is one of three industry-leading monetization tools built in-house by The Post that comprise the Zeus Technology Suite. At its foundation, Zeus is built on speed, user experience and advertising effectiveness. Interested partners can send a note to zeus@washpost.com.