Previously, Jason was sports editor at The Post-Standard for eight years. He directed a team of writers and editors and is credited with instilling an ethos that places a priority on digital storytelling. He led the newsroom’s coverage of Syracuse University men’s basketball that included two Final Four runs and an NCAA investigation into academic misconduct within the program. He also developed a beat covering the Buffalo Bills, a successful expansion of the sports department’s responsibilities. Jason is praised by his colleagues for his calm, steady leadership and his ability to work with reporters on improving their copy.
He has also been assistant sports editor and a copy editor for The Post-Standard.
Jason received his undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif., and a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University. A native of the Bay Area, Jason lives in Syracuse with his wife, Candace, a compliance director at a medical company, and daughter, Jasmine, a rising high school senior who will be playing lacrosse at Marquette University after her graduation next spring.
Jason’s first day with us will be Aug. 3. Please join us in giving him a virtual welcome.