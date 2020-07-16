House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. How her thinking evolved from March 2019, when she declared her firm opposition to pursuing impeachment charges against Trump by saying “he’s just not worth it,” to the September weekend when she changed her mind as she was attending back-to-back funerals in Washington and South Carolina. Just hours before she announced her decision to start impeachment proceedings, Trump called her to make a final appeal, telling her: “You don’t really want to do this.” Pelosi replied: “I’m going ahead.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. How he held off the impetuous, headstrong president, who seemed determined to micromanage McConnell’s strategy for the Senate trial. In a phone call just before Christmas, McConnell bluntly told the president: “You are getting a lot of advice. I know the Senate better than any of those people. I need to know you trust me to run this.”

President Trump. How the president firmly attached himself to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s evolving viewpoint on Ukrainian matters, first firing ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and then pressing for investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden. During one Oval Office meeting in May 2019, Trump vehemently complained that during his 2016 presidential campaign, officials in Ukraine had “tried to take me down!” Latching on to unproven conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s role, he used Twitter and his access to the airwaves to promote them.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. The inside story, not previously reported, of how Schiff’s staff first grew interested in Ukraine, beginning with Giuliani’s eyebrow-raising activities and a six-page memo that went to Schiff in early June 2019. After reading it several times, he said: “Keep digging.” In September, when the committee staff gathered for a group reading of the July 25 phone call transcript, Schiff’s reaction was even pithier: “Holy shit,” he said aloud. A staffer responded: “Wait until you get to page two.”