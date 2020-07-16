Anchored in fresh reporting and interviews from Washington and abroad, the book offers a richly detailed, fast-paced narrative of what happened and why as Donald Trump faced only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Among the book’s many revelatory scenes: A split-screen account of Trump’s fateful July 25, 2019 telephone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, with a senior Zelensky adviser passing him notes as the conversation drifts in the direction that aides on both sides had feared.
Deeply reported and character-driven, “Trump on Trial” is the first and most definitive portrayal yet of the forces at work in this historic confrontation. The book is also an intimate and immersive study of political power: the people who have it, use it, and abuse it. Among the book’s many compelling storylines is the personal feud between Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected woman in American history, and Trump, the president who engaged in a relentless social media campaign to rail against the investigation that threatened his presidency and his ambition of a second term.
Drawing on the combined efforts of their Post colleagues and their own reporting, Sullivan and Jordan reveal the actions and motivations of the central figures caught up in these explosive events:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. How her thinking evolved from March 2019, when she declared her firm opposition to pursuing impeachment charges against Trump by saying “he’s just not worth it,” to the September weekend when she changed her mind as she was attending back-to-back funerals in Washington and South Carolina. Just hours before she announced her decision to start impeachment proceedings, Trump called her to make a final appeal, telling her: “You don’t really want to do this.” Pelosi replied: “I’m going ahead.”
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. How he held off the impetuous, headstrong president, who seemed determined to micromanage McConnell’s strategy for the Senate trial. In a phone call just before Christmas, McConnell bluntly told the president: “You are getting a lot of advice. I know the Senate better than any of those people. I need to know you trust me to run this.”
- President Trump. How the president firmly attached himself to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s evolving viewpoint on Ukrainian matters, first firing ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and then pressing for investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden. During one Oval Office meeting in May 2019, Trump vehemently complained that during his 2016 presidential campaign, officials in Ukraine had “tried to take me down!” Latching on to unproven conspiracy theories about Ukraine’s role, he used Twitter and his access to the airwaves to promote them.
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. The inside story, not previously reported, of how Schiff’s staff first grew interested in Ukraine, beginning with Giuliani’s eyebrow-raising activities and a six-page memo that went to Schiff in early June 2019. After reading it several times, he said: “Keep digging.” In September, when the committee staff gathered for a group reading of the July 25 phone call transcript, Schiff’s reaction was even pithier: “Holy shit,” he said aloud. A staffer responded: “Wait until you get to page two.”
- Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Adding new details to Vindman’s testimony at the House impeachment inquiry, the book provides a fuller account of the former NSC official’s actions after listening to the July 25 phone call. That night, over dinner at a local restaurant, he gave his wife a brief, circumspect description of the day’s events and then ventured a prediction: “If what happens today gets out, the president will be impeached.”
Through profiles of the key witnesses at the televised impeachment hearings—Vindman, his NSC colleague Fiona Hill, ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch, Gordon Sondland, William Taylor—“Trump on Trial” delves deeply into Trump’s antipathy toward what he calls the “unelected bureaucrats” of the State Department, and the consequences for American foreign policy.
As the nation heads toward the November election, “Trump on Trial” is timely as well as riveting. As Sullivan and Jordan remind readers, the acquitted president will soon face yet another trial, this time before the voters, who will deliver their own verdict on Trump’s first term in office. He is the first incumbent president to ever appear on the ballot after impeachment. This groundbreaking book comes at just the right time for this consequential election.