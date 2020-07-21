In 18 months on GA, Michael also found several story gems that resonated with readers. In one, he wrote about a New Jersey man who took police to court after being pulled over for talking on his cellphone (he was actually eating a hash brown).
Michael, working with Reis Thebault, also broke the story of President Trump making an important public appearance before a presidential seal that had been doctored to include references to golf and Russia. He anchored the impeachment live updates file in his spare time.
Joining Metro is a homecoming for Michael, who interned with us in 2018 and proved himself to be an indefatigable reporter and an exceptional storyteller. When 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed in the District, Michael found witnesses to the shooting who provided painful details about her mother’s anguished cries after her daughter was shot on the way to get ice cream. He finished his internship with another harrowing story about another slaying: “His fiancee was killed on a run in Logan Circle. He was left with the rest of his life.”
Michael graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism and a Society of Professional Journalists award for his work on the Diamondback. He is a Baltimore native with a passion for basketball, especially the Los Angeles Lakers.
He will join Fenit Nirappil on the D.C. politics beat on July 27. Please help us welcome him home.