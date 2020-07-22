Announcement from Multiplatform Editing Chief Jesse Lewis, Multiplatform Deputy Editor Courtney Rukan and Multiplatform Editor Brian Malasics:

We are happy to announce that Allison Cho, one of our would-be summer interns, has joined The Post after all as a part-time copy editor on the news multiplatform desk.

Allison is a recent graduate from the University of Missouri, where she majored in journalism and minored in business. She also spent her spring working on NBC Nightly News’ digital team in New York City.

Allison was born and raised in Chicago, where she is still spending the pandemic with her parents. She is an avid reader with a passion for memoirs and is trying to master the ukulele.

And as she put it in her internship bio: “I love coffee-flavored foods (coffee, less so), consistent editing choices and exploring local bookstores and libraries. Contrary to my ability to dramatically crack an egg with one hand, I'm not a professional chef. At the age of 16, I wrote an investigative piece on human trafficking and haven't wavered from journalism since. Last summer, I worked at Politico Europe in Brussels during the European elections. When I'm not reading, I split my time between museums, bakeries and wishing I had a cat.”

Allison began her job on Monday, so please give her a virtual hello and welcome her to The Post.