Where are you from, and how has it played a part in your career?

I’m from Houston, Texas. It’s the fourth largest city in the country and one of the most diverse and that was an important part of my upbringing. Going to festivals, celebrating different cultures, the neighborhood that I was raised in, there were just folks from everywhere. That was something that I always loved and appreciated about the city. Every other year we would go either to the rodeo or to the circus, and so I’m very Texan, though the Washington, D.C. area has been my home for nearly 20 years. Texas is just the place that once it’s in your blood, it doesn’t leave you.

You started at The Washington Post as an intern. Since then you’ve been a writer and editor on multiple news desks. What inspired you to seek new challenges?

I love to learn and The Post, especially as a young journalist, was a great place for me to learn. There were so many opportunities, and it’s such a large news organization that you can reinvent yourself. You can do something for five years and then try something else. And just as the industry changed and new opportunities came about as journalism has evolved, I’ve gotten to work a bit with newsletters and have enjoyed that, as well. It’s always been an opportunity to stretch my legs, to work with new people and to try new beats or be involved with projects. And I’ve loved it.

Looking at your two decades of work, what are you most proud of?

I, for many years, covered the first lady’s office in the East Wing of the White House. And I very much enjoyed that coverage as an opportunity to write about history as it’s unfolding and understanding the gravity of the institutions involved there. I’ve also been a part of some major convening projects at The Post. Going back to 2006, when I wrote one of the stories for the Being a Black Man project, which was such a great opportunity to be a part of and to work with some of the other leading writers in the newsroom. And that was later turned into a book. Also, I was one of the anchoring writers on the N-word project, which was a really multimedia interdisciplinary project. And I was nominated for an Emmy. Dave Sheinin, the other co-anchor, and I still continue to receive emails from teachers who are teaching Mark Twain to their students, and they’re referring back to that project, which at this point was produced six years ago, and allowing their students to really dig deep into the history of that term and look at the ways in which we dissected it in that project.

When Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first African-American female journalist at The Washington Post, released her memoir “Trailblazer,” you moderated a conversation with her for Post colleagues. What did you take away from that moment?

I had the pleasure and privilege of knowing Dorothy Butler Gilliam when she was working at The Post at the time. She was running the Young Journalists Development Project and served as an early mentor to me. So it was very significant to me personally to be able to sit with her and discuss her memoir. And what I drew from it really was just both the courage and determination that she had as the first African-American woman to be a staff writer at The Post. I loved hearing about the ways that her career developed. She at one time had also been a Style editor. So to talk to her about her experience there and how much she loved it was also really great. I continue to find her to be an inspiration and a woman of dignity and grace. And I look forward to talking to her about this new position, too.

What do you look forward to most in your new role?