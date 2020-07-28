Krissah’s vision is to have The Post become the most diverse and inclusive newsroom in the country – a place that is recognized for fostering talent, where all people feel supported and challenged, and where our journalism fully benefits from the perspectives of staffers who come from a wide variety of backgrounds and life experiences. We share her vision along with a determination to make it happen.

Krissah already serves as an informal newsroom adviser on matters of coverage, relying on her deep journalistic experience, firm convictions and unerring moral compass. She is a highly valued contributor to discussions about political coverage, and she has advised on pieces in a variety of sections, from Outlook to the magazine. Krissah will now provide oversight of stories about diverse communities, and she is eager to initiate projects that can break fresh ground.

Krissah is one of our most talented journalists. For almost three years, she has been the politics assignment editor in Style, overseeing many of The Post’s most highly read stories, including the captivating Ben Terris profile of the Conways (Kellyanne and George). She oversaw Helena Andrews-Dyer’s evocative, richly reported exploration of what Black millennial women experience as mothers.

Executive Features Editor Liz Seymour notes that her portfolio stretched beyond politics. She edited stories about parenting, pop culture, race, fashion, Washington society and media, among other topics. “Reporters flocked to Krissah to talk out ideas and read story drafts,” Liz says. “Editors collaborated with her to drive coverage, and managers sought her advice on hiring.” Liz adds that “she is beloved by the most experienced writers and the youngest staffers, many of whom consider her a mentor and informal career coach. She is well-respected for both her deep and broad journalism skills and her overwhelming kindness.”

As a Style writer for five years, Krissah covered First Lady Michelle Obama and the East Wing of the White House, served as acting bureau chief in Ferguson, Mo., to coordinate coverage of the protests, was the co-lead reporter on the Emmy-nominated N-word project in 2014 and covered the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

As a national staff writer from the fall of 2007 to late 2012, she traveled the country to write enterprise stories about the presidential campaign, interviewing young Evangelicals, veterans, African American women and a wide array of other voters. She was a key writer for The Post’s “Being a Black Man” collaboration in 2006.

Krissah has a profound understanding of and deep affection for The Post, having started her career here as an intern and subsequently a financial writer after graduating from the University of Texas-Austin (and a year later getting her master’s in journalism at the University of Maryland). One of her reporting endeavors in the Business section included traveling Central America to illuminate the financial links between immigrants and their home countries. Another explored the impact of a free trade agreement on women working in Guatemalan textile factories.

Today, after two decades in our newsroom, she is among its most trusted voices. Krissah is also a generous listener, and you can expect her to move quickly to hear your aspirations for both The Post and your own professional development.