She is a Northern Virginia native and a 2017 graduate of James Madison University, where she was a media arts and design major and worked at the student newspaper, the Breeze, as an opinion columnist and copy editor. Briana also was editor of 22807, which the Society for Professional Journalists named best student magazine for its region in 2016, and was a Dow Jones News Fund intern at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2017 before joining Express.
Political coverage, both domestic and international, are of particular interest to Briana (especially if it involves Britain), and she is happy to handle any and all Brexit and royal family dispatches, as well as congressional and Supreme Court stories. She also enjoys copy editing human interest stories involving social justice and cultural issues.
Briana’s outside interests run the gamut from music and history, and how they both inform modern culture, to books and film. She is also, by her own admission, “completely obsessed with superheroes (primarily Batman).”
Please join us in congratulating Briana.