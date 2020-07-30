Samenow is The Washington Post’s Weather Editor and Editor of Capital Weather Gang, where he details weather and climate news. He leads a team of journalists and meteorologists that report daily forecasts, weather maps and graphs, and climate science information. Samenow was also awarded the National Weather Association’s Digital Seal of Approval. He is the past chairman of the D.C. Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, is a Weather and Society Integrated Studies Fellow and holds professional affiliations with the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.
Samenow will be honored at the 101st American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting in January 2021.