The Washington Post is an organization that values and is committed to building a stronger culture of diversity and equity, where current and future Washington Post employees can thrive in an inclusive and respectful environment.
To further advance our commitment to these fundamental values and ensure transparency, we are releasing our first public demographics report and will continue to do so on an annual basis. The data in this report is current as of June 30, 2020. Future publication of this report will occur annually.
This report provides both snapshots and trended data views of the gender and racial composition of our workforce over a five-year period. In addition to organization-wide data, breakouts for News & Editorial and Business are included.
2020 Snapshot
Organization-wide
News and editorial
Business
Trended Data
Organization-wide
News and editorial
Business
Notes
- Percentages may not total up to 100% due to rounding.
- Certain Race/Ethnicities in the Trended Data section have equal values which cause the lines to overlap.
- All data based on self-reported employee identification using E.E.O. race and ethnicity classifications.