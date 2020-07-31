Meryl, who came to The Post through the American University Investigative Workshop, impressed her editors during a stint with Investigative, where she worked on the Opioid Files and the Afghanistan Papers. When Meryl finished every task before editors could come up with more, they approached GA, thinking she might be well-suited to the faster pace. Meryl joined GA on a temporary basis in February as coverage of the pandemic began to ramp up. She worked five shifts a week writing for the coronavirus live updates file, the steady stream of essential news that has become immensely popular with readers. Somehow she also found time to write a Faces of the Dead profile about a man who died days after his wife of 71 years after they both caught covid-19. She wrote with care about tourists trapped on a Nile cruise ship because of the coronavirus and about a family that died in a tornado near Nashville.