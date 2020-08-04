Following their conversation, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will talk about preparing a major U.S. city for the effects of global warming and more extreme weather and harnessing technology to ensure a sustainable future.
The Washington Post’s Frances Stead Sellers will moderate both discussions with a focus on the ways conservation and sustainability spur innovation.
In a segment presented by Walton Family Foundation, landscape architect Kate Orff, a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship and contributor to OurFutureCoast.org, will describe how restoration works, why we need to take action now and how, if we act, there is more hope than ever for our future coast.
Stream live here: wapo.st/conservationsustainability.
This event is presented by Walton Family Foundation.