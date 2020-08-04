Live Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET: Washington Post Live welcomes two internationally recognized authorities on climate change – former president of Ireland Mary Robinson and former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Christiana Figueres – to examine what is being done to address human impact on the natural environment and the disproportionate burden placed on vulnerable populations worldwide.

Following their conversation, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will talk about preparing a major U.S. city for the effects of global warming and more extreme weather and harnessing technology to ensure a sustainable future.

The Washington Post’s Frances Stead Sellers will moderate both discussions with a focus on the ways conservation and sustainability spur innovation.

In a segment presented by Walton Family Foundation, landscape architect Kate Orff, a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship and contributor to OurFutureCoast.org, will describe how restoration works, why we need to take action now and how, if we act, there is more hope than ever for our future coast.

This event is presented by Walton Family Foundation.