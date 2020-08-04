Washington Post Live will produce three virtual events throughout each convention day, beginning Monday and concluding Friday morning each week. Programming will include interviews with key political operatives, elected officials and newsmakers, lively and engaging debates with Post columnists, as well as daily analysis and commentary from Post journalists on top news of the day.
“This is an election unlike any we've experienced in our lifetimes, and The Washington Post continues to deliver readers with deep, lively and impactful reporting on what's happening and why,” said Peter Wallsten, senior politics editor. “As one of the best-sourced political newsrooms, we are well-positioned to provide thorough and authoritative coverage online and across video and audio.”
The Post Live convention series will feature live updates from Post journalists, political power players, newsmakers, including:
- Post Live First Look: Each morning, get a live update from Washington Post reporters and columnists who will provide crisp analysis and thoughtful critiques of the key moments from the previous night’s speeches in a lively discussion hosted by Jonathan Capehart.
- Post Live Newsmaker Interview: Newsmakers and political insiders will be featured for a dynamic discussion with Washington Post reporters Robert Costa, Ashley Parker, Karen Tumulty and more.
- Post Live Prime Time Preview: Power players and key decision makers join Washington Post reporters to preview the political stage and spotlight the evening’s events.
Politics & Accountability anchor Libby Casey takes over in prime time, hosting live coverage of the conventions Monday through Thursday from 8pm to 11pm E.T. Powered by AT&T Business, tune in as Post journalists provide minute-by-minute news and analysis from Milwaukee, Charlotte and The Post newsroom. The Post will carry live every key moment and speech from both conventions.
Readers can also find minute-by-minute news updates on The Post’s dedicated election page, including links to in-depth reporting, analysis and opinion on the 2020 presidential race. Get the latest analysis and insights from The Fix and Fact Checker team. Sign up for “The Trailer”newsletter written by Political Reporter David Weigel for insightful political news coverage delivered to inboxes.
Audio analysis and access to top convention insights will also be available from The Post’s premier lineup of podcasts, including Post Reports, The Daily 202 and Can He Do That?.