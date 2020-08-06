The Post’s “2°C: Beyond the Limit” series was recognized in the Outstanding Explanatory Reporting (Large Newsroom or Circulation) category for the Reporting on the Environment competition. The Society of Environmental Journalists contest is the world's largest and most comprehensive environmental journalism competition and honors the best articles, radio broadcasts and videos of environmental journalism.
“2°C: Beyond the Limit,” which was honored with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting, pioneered the use of temperature data, demonstrating that extreme climate change is already a life-altering reality across 10 percent of the Earth’s surface. The Post analyzed global datasets tracking nearly 170 years of temperature records to map every place that has already warmed by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) – the threshold international negotiators hope the planet as a whole will never reach. The “2°C: Beyond the Limit” team also deployed journalists to a dozen hotspots across the globe, where they interviewed scientists, government officials, planners, farmers, fishers, and others to portray the impact of living in a hot zone.
The Washington Post Magazine’s “The Green Miles” by Gabriel Popkin was also recognized as a Third Honorable Mention in the Society of Environmental Journalists’ competition in the Outstanding Feature Story (Large Newsroom or Circulation) category.