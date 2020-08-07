For the Design team, Courtney has been the point person for our Apple News bespoke work, building dozens of projects and helping spot opportunities on the platform. Earlier this year, she was also part of a team that overhauled our custom template for design and graphics.
Courtney has always approached her work with a project editor’s mentality, and we’re eager to see her foster even more coordination and innovation across the newsroom.
Courtney joined The Post in 2016 from the Arizona Republic, where she was the A1 and projects designer. She graduated from UCLA with a major in communication studies and a minor in geography/environmental studies. In pre-coronavirus times, she liked to travel and explore cities through their food. These days, she spends her free time baking. She lives in D.C. with her husband, Post designer Junne Alcantara, and their dog, Rey.
Courtney will transition to the new assignment later this month. Please join us in congratulating her.