“We are hoping that by sharing this data more people in the United States will be able to better understand how climate change affects them, at home, where they live,” said Trish Wilson, Climate and Environment Editor at The Post. “Temperatures are climbing, and the only way to limit catastrophic warming is to start, now, to reduce the greenhouse gases that are heating up our planet.”
To analyze warming temperatures in the United States, The Washington Post used the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Divisional Database and Gridded 5km GHCN-Daily Temperature and Precipitation Dataset data sets, which provide monthly temperature data between 1895 and 2019 for the Lower 48 states.
The Post found that more than 1 in 10 Americans — 34 million people — are living in counties that have warmed by more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, since the late 1800s.
For more information on how to utilize The Post’s data analysis, visit here.