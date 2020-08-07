“More than four years since its launch, “Presidential” is still discovered by listeners who want to learn about our nation’s past and how we arrived where we are today. We’re excited to offer new episodes of the podcast to give them a new way to continue their journey through history with Lillian,” said Jessica Stahl, The Post’s director of audio. “In these special episodes, Lillian will guide listeners through other stories from U.S. presidential history that can help illuminate our current moment, particularly as we face another historic election.”
The "Presidential" podcast was released leading up to up to Election Day 2016, starting with George Washington in week one and ending on week 44 with the president-elect. It explores how each former American president reached office, made decisions, handled crises and redefined the role of commander-in-chief. The series features Pulitzer Prize-winning biographers such as Doris Kearns Goodwin and Washington Post journalists including Bob Woodward.
Listen to the original series and explore additional resources and educational materials. You can also find “Presidential” wherever you listen to your podcasts.